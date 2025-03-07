Wang: China, India should work together for each other's success

China and India should be partners that contribute to each other's success and "a cooperative pas de deux of the dragon and the elephant is the only right choice" for both sides, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at a news conference on Friday on the sidelines of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress.

The two nations should not let the border issue define their relationship or allow specific differences to affect the broader dynamics of bilateral ties, he said, expressing the belief that the two countries have the wisdom and capability to maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas until a fair and reasonable solution is found.

"To support each other rather than undercut each other, work with each other rather than guard against each other — this is the path that truly serves the fundamental interests of both China and India and their peoples," Wang said.

As this year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two nations, Wang said China is ready to work with India to promote a stable and sound bilateral relationship.

Noting China and India are major members of the Global South, Wang called for the two neighbors to join hands, saying that by doing so, the prospects for greater democracy in international relations and a stronger Global South will improve greatly.