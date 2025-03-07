LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

China a force of certainty in uncertain world, Wang says

2025-03-07 15:02:04chinadaily.com.cn Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

In a world where turbulence and change are intertwined, China will firmly stand on the right side of history and the side of human progress, providing certainty to this uncertain world, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday.

He made the remarks at a news conference on the sidelines of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress.

"The path of peaceful development is bright and can ensure stable and sustainable progress, and it should be the choice of all countries," Wang said.

"No maximum pressure, threat or blackmail can undermine the unity of the 1.4 billion Chinese people or stop our historic strides toward the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation," he added.

Wang said China will be a just force in maintaining world peace and stability, continue to expand global partnerships based on equality, openness, and cooperation, actively practice Chinese-style approaches to resolving hotspot issues, and join the Global South countries in writing a new chapter of solidarity and self-reliance.

China will continue to be a progressive force in upholding international fairness and justice, adhering to true multilateralism, and upholding the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter to build broader consensus for an equal and orderly multipolar world, he said.

China will keep expanding high-level opening-up, sharing the vast opportunities of Chinese modernization with the world, safeguarding the multilateral free trade system, fostering an open, inclusive, and non-discriminatory international cooperation environment, and advancing a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, he added.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2025 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]