Trial operations of Shanghai's first self-driving bus route begin

Trial operations of Shanghai's first autonomous bus line have begun in the Lin-gang Special Area of China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone.

The 8.5-km loop line with a total of eight platforms opened to the public on Tuesday. It takes a bus 30 minutes to 40 minutes to complete the route.

The autonomous vehicles on the route were developed by CRRC Electric Vehicle Co., Ltd., and can automatically respond to traffic lights, pull over, and open and close their doors.

Testing for the bus line began in October 2020, and it obtained Shanghai's first intelligent network bus demonstration application license in July 2021.