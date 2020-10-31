Two dead, 8 injured after 6.7-magnitude quake jolts Greek Samos island

Two high school students have died and at least eight people were injured after a strong earthquake measuring 6.7 on the Richter scale hit the eastern Aegean Sea off Greece's Island of Samos on Friday, Greek national news agency AMNA reported.

The two students, aged 17 and 15, were trapped in a narrow street of Vathy town on the island when the walls of an old building collapsed, AMNA reported, citing the General Secretariat for Civil Protection.

The number of people suffering from injuries has risen to eight, Nikos Stefanis, director of the local hospital, told AMNA.

The quake was felt throughout a large part of the region across the Aegean to the mainland.

The epicenter was located about 16 kilometers northwest of Samos at a depth of 2 kilometers, according to the Geodynamic Institute of Athens National Observatory.

There has been damage to buildings, mainly old constructions, and parts of Samos' road network, while material damages have also been reported on the nearby islands of Chios and Ikaria, according to AMNA.