5G remote-controlled truck makes mining easier and healthier

(ECNS) -- Is the man playing a go-cart arcade racing game? He is actually an operator of 5G remote-control mining trucks working 1000 meters underground in Jinchang City, northwest China's Gansu Province.



Moving forward, backing up, and making a U-turn are all commenced on-screen.



The operator used to operate a mining truck deep inside a mine, suffering from soot, heat and jolts.



The "black tech" driving system has relieved him from all these inconveniences.



"It is like playing video games," he said.



Another seven operators man the automatic driving system thanks to the substantial improvement of working conditions.