Tibet sees GDP up 6.3 percent in 1st 3 quarters

The gross domestic product (GDP) of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region totaled 130.8 billion yuan (about 19.5 billion U.S. dollars) in the first three quarters of the year, up by 6.3 percent year on year, local authorities said.

Seven emerging industries empowered the region's economy, including plateau biology, tourism and culture, green industries, clean energy, modern services, border trade logistics, and the high-tech and digital industry, according to the regional bureau of statistics and the Tibet survey office under the National Bureau of Statistics.

These industries achieved an added value of 28.9 billion yuan from January to September, with the high-tech and digital industry rising by 37 percent from the same period of last year and the plateau bio-industry up 31.6 percent.

Data also show that during the same period, the added value of Tibet's primary, secondary, and tertiary industries increased by 1.5 percent, 12.9 percent, and 3.1 percent, respectively, year on year.