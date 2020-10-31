UK to showcase over 100 brands in China International Import Expo

More than 100 British brands will be showcased in the upcoming China International Import Expo (CIIE) as Britain and China "share a global outlook" and London sees the upcoming event in China as "a unique opportunity" to further its commercial ties with Beijing, the British government said Friday.

Through a series of online and offline experiences, Chinese and international audiences will experience some of the "finest examples of British goods", notably in the food, drink and innovation fields, in Britain's pavilion themed "Food is GREAT" during the expo, said the government in a press release published on its website.

"The China International Import Expo provides a unique opportunity to strengthen and deepen the UK's commercial ties with China," said Graham Stuart, minister for exports in the British Department for International Trade.

At the pavilion, audiences also can explore how Britain and China can develop their trade relationship through expert lectures, business seminars, product demonstrations and business-matching activities, said the press release.

"The UK and China share a global outlook...we want to increase our business with one of the world's fastest growing economies," said Stuart.

The third CIIE is scheduled from Nov. 5 to 10 this year in Shanghai, east China. It is the first dedicated import exhibition in the world and has seen fruitful outcomes from the past two expos.