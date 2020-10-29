Chinese man creates his own jetpack

LINE

(ECNS) -- Meet Liu Dongsheng, a Chinese man who spent two years and 700,000 yuan (about $104,252) creating a jet suit to fulfill his dream of flying.

The jetpack can reach heights of between 100 and 200 meters as well as a distance of five to ten kilometers, Liu said.

But tests have remained at a maximum altitude of just three meters off the ground for safety reasons, he added.

Liu has loved watching sci-fi movies since he was an infant and is a big fan of Iron Man from Marvel comics.

By continually improving the suit, he plans to put it into practical use.

