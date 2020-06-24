China to maintain COVID-19 prevention during upcoming holiday

Chinese authorities will continue to implement regular COVID-19 prevention and control measures during the upcoming three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday, an official said on Wednesday.

Over 10,000 tourist attractions across the country had reopened to the public by Monday, said Liu Kezhi with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, at a press conference.

During the upcoming holiday, reopened tourist sites should reach no more than 30 percent of their maximum visitor capacities, and visitors are encouraged to reserve their tickets in advance, Liu said.

Tourist sites should also follow precautions for tour routes to ensure visitors' safety, and prevent the gathering of crowds, Liu stressed.

The Dragon Boat Festival is the second public holiday after China entered a phase of regular epidemic prevention and control, and it is another test for the country's COVID-19 regular containment work, said He Qinghua, an official with the National Health Commission.

Considering the recent cluster infections in Beijing, a foreseeable increase in traffic during the holiday, and continuing risks of imported infection cases, the previously issued prevention and control guidelines must be strictly implemented, He stressed.

Necessary testing and quarantine measures should be taken, He added.