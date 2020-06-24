LINE

WHO head delivers video address to Tsinghua University graduates

2020-06-24
Special: Battle Against Novel Coronavirus

(ECNS)--WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus delivered a commencement speech through video to the class of 2020 at Tsinghua University School of Economics and Management.

He said COVID-19 is teaching us many lessons and chief among them is that health is not a luxury item.

It's the foundation of social and economic development, he added.

He called on countries to make a crucial shift – to focus on promoting and protecting health, rather than only treating disease.

Tedros called on university graduates to learn lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic and build a healthier, safer, fairer and more resilient world, based on the foundation of equity and solidarity.

