WHO head delivers video address to Tsinghua University graduates

(ECNS)--WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus delivered a commencement speech through video to the class of 2020 at Tsinghua University School of Economics and Management.



He said COVID-19 is teaching us many lessons and chief among them is that health is not a luxury item.



It's the foundation of social and economic development, he added.



He called on countries to make a crucial shift – to focus on promoting and protecting health, rather than only treating disease.



Tedros called on university graduates to learn lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic and build a healthier, safer, fairer and more resilient world, based on the foundation of equity and solidarity.