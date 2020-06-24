LINE

China sees dropping close contacts of confirmed COVID-19 cases

1
Special: Battle Against Novel Coronavirus
Medical workers verify information of local residents at a nucleic acid testing site at a community in Balizhuang Street of Haidian district, Beijing, capital of China, June 23, 2020. [Photo/Xinhua]
China saw fewer close contacts of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the first drop since the recent cluster infections were reported in Beijing, a health official said Wednesday.

Hu Qiangqiang, a spokesperson for the National Health Commission, also said nine domestically-transmitted cases were reported on the mainland on Tuesday.

Noting the increasing number of domestically-transmitted and suspected cases, Hu urged strengthened prevention and control measures during the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival holiday.

