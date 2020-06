(ECNS)--In latte art, a cup of coffee is prepared by pouring micro-foam into espresso, creating a pattern on its surface.



Liang Fan, a 27-year-old barista, won the top prize at 2020 China Latte Art Championship.



He will compete in the world championship in Warsaw, Poland in mid-October .



With a friend, he runs a small coffee shop in Chongqing, attracting many customers.