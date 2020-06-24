China's 2020 negative list more open in services, manufacturing, and agricultural sectors

Foreign investors will be given more freedom in the services, manufacturing, and agricultural sectors based on the newly released negative list for 2020, according to China's economic planner on Wednesday.

Jointly issued by China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) and the Ministry of Commerce, the new version negative list for foreign investment will be further shortened, and improve the level of openness in the services, manufacturing, and agricultural sectors, compared with the list for last year, according to the statement of NDRC.

Fewer access-limiting measures can be seen for foreign investors as the list for the piloted free trade zones (FTZs) now have 30 listed items, down from 37, and the rest of the country is required to implement 33 items instead of 40.

China will beef up efforts to maintain stable foreign trade and investment as the COVID-19 pandemic has dealt a heavy blow to the world economy, Commerce Minister Zhong Shan told a press conference on the sidelines of the annual national legislative session last month.