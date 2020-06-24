LINE

China's daily nucleic acid testing capacity tops 3 mln: official

2020-06-24 16:35:37Xinhua
Special: Battle Against Novel Coronavirus

China currently can offer 3.78 million nucleic acid tests for COVID-19 every day, a 200-percent increase from March, a health official said Wednesday.

As of Monday, Chinese medical institutions had conducted 90.41 million nucleic acid tests for COVID-19 in total, said Guo Yanhong, an official with the National Health Commission.

The total number of designated centers offering nucleic acid test has increased from 2,081 in early March to the current 4,804, marking a 131 percent increase, Guo noted, adding that 28,500 technicians are engaged in nucleic acid testing. 

