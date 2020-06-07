LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Hong Kong reports new COVID-19 case, 1,106 in total

1
2020-06-07 17:40:38Xinhua Editor : Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download

Hong Kong reported one new COVID-19 case on Sunday, bringing the total to 1,106.

The new case involved a 25-year-old woman who had a travel history during the incubation period, Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) said in a statement.

As to new community cluster infections in recent days involving two residential buildings in Sha Tin, the CHP said it has retrieved more than 3,000 deep throat saliva samples from related residents and none was tested positive as far, except for cases reported Tuesday.

The CHP urged residents to remain alert, keeping social distancing and avoiding unnecessary outbound trips. 

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2020 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.