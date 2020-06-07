HK official pledges firm cooperation on national security legislation

Matthew Cheung, chief secretary for administration of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government, promised firm cooperation on the national security legislation to make sure the "one country, two systems" principle is fully implemented in Hong Kong.

Cheung said in an online article on Sunday that the HKSAR government will comprehensively cooperate on the drafting of the related laws, establishing and improving enforcement mechanisms, strengthening law enforcement capability and launching national security education.

Cheung also called on various sectors of Hong Kong to actively express their opinions on the legislation.

National security is a major precondition for a country's development, Cheung said, noting that the legislation will guarantee Hong Kong's long-term prosperity and stability.

Cheung highlighted the significance of stability, safety and security to Hong Kong's global competitiveness, and said if unrest and chaos continue all the efforts to push Hong Kong forward will be made in vain.

The legitimate rights, interests, freedoms and core value of Hong Kong residents are fully protected and the principles of "one country, two systems," "Hong Kong people administering Hong Kong" and a high degree of autonomy are applied in Hong Kong without being bent or distorted, Cheung said.

Law-abiding residents and investors have nothing to fear, Cheung said, urging residents not to be bewitched by rumors.

In the article, Cheung also stressed the importance of national security education for the public, in particular young people.