Xi personally promotes int'l cooperation on COVID-19: white paper

Chinese President Xi Jinping has personally promoted international cooperation in fighting COVID-19, said a white paper released Sunday by the State Council Information Office.

The white paper "Fighting COVID-19: China in Action" said in phone calls or meetings with nearly 50 foreign leaders and heads of international organizations, Xi explained China's tactics and achievements in fighting the virus, and emphasized China's open, transparent and responsible approach toward releasing information and sharing its experience in virus control and the treatment of infected cases.

Xi expressed empathy for the difficulties faced by other countries, saying that China would do all it can to help them. He called on all parties to build a global community of shared future, strengthen bilateral and multilateral cooperation, and support international organizations in order to work together to meet the challenge, according to the white paper.

Xi delivered a speech at the G20 Extraordinary Leaders' Summit on COVID-19 on China's experience. He put forward a series of cooperation initiatives and four key proposals, the white paper said.

On May 18, Xi addressed the opening of the 73rd World Health Assembly, calling for a joint effort on the part of all countries to overcome the virus and build a global community of health for all. Six proposals were put forward.

Xi announced a series of major measures that China would take in supporting the global fight, including 2 billion U.S. dollars of international aid over two years, the establishment of a global humanitarian response depot and hub in China in cooperation with the United Nations, the establishment of a cooperation mechanism for Chinese hospitals to pair up with 30 African hospitals, the COVID-19 vaccine to be used as a global public product once it is developed and deployed in China, and the implementation of the Debt Service Suspension Initiative for the poorest countries together with other G20 members, the white paper said.