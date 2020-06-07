No delay, cover-up in China's response to COVID-19: officials

There is no delay or cover-up in the Chinese government's response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Chinese officials said Sunday.

China timely notified the international community of virus data and information about the epidemic, and made significant contributions to the global prevention and control, said Director of China's National Health Commission Ma Xiaowei at a press conference in Beijing.

The work of the Chinese government and Chinese scientists can stand the test of time, Ma said.

At the same press conference, Xu Lin, director of the State Council Information Office, denounced some foreign politicians and news media labeling and politicizing the virus, and fabricating groundless accusations that China covered up information.

Xu stressed that such remarks are groundless and unreasonable, and show no respect for science.