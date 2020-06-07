Xi sends letter to congratulate Harbin Institute of Technology on 100th anniversary

Chinese President Xi Jinping Sunday sent a congratulatory letter to Harbin Institute of Technology on its 100th founding anniversary.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, extended greetings to faculty staff, students and alumni of the institute, located in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

Noting the outstanding contributions it has made to the Party and the people, Xi called on the institute to better impart knowledge, educate people and conduct scientific research through continuous efforts in reforming, innovating and striving for excellence.

Xi also urged the institute to make new and greater contributions to the realization of the country's two centenary goals and the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation.

Founded in 1920, Harbin Institute of Technology is a key Chinese university with notable strength in space science, robotics and engineering.