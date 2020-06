(ECNS) -- A 14,000-tonne, T-shaped swivel bridge rotated 56 degrees into place within an hour.



The bridge is 161.5 m long and 12.6 m wide, equaling the weight of 10,000 cars.



The structure swivelled over the busy Beijing-Kowloon rail track, a section of the high-speed railway connecting Ganzhou in Jiangxi Province and Shenzhen in Guangdong Province.



After completion of the rail line, travel time between both cities will be reduced from the current 7 hours to about 2.