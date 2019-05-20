One dead, unknown number of people trapped after bar collapse in south China

A bar collapses in Baise City in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in the early hours of Monday, May 20, 2019, leaving an unknown number of people trapped. (Photo/CGTN)

A bar collapsed in Baise City in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in the early hours of Monday, leaving an unknown number of people trapped.

A total of 65 people have been evacuated as a rescue team of nearly 260 are trying to rescue others.

Seventy-eight people were affected and injured in this incident.

One person died at the hospital, 12 are currently receiving treatment, and another 52 who sustained minor injuries are at the hospital under observation.

Up to now, 13 people have been discharged after treatment; the rescue mission is still underway.

The bar is reportedly on the third floor of a building covering an area of 700 square meters. Cause of the collapse remains unclear.