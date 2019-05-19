Tianjin builds 300 5G base stations

North China's Tianjin municipality will accelerate the development of 5G and has built over 300 5G base stations in the city, local telecom sources said.

Cheng Wei, general manager of China Mobile's Tianjin branch said at the 3rd World Intelligence Congress held in the city, that Tianjin would be a key investment destination of China Mobile to develop the 5G industry, and the city will be included in the first batch of Chinese cities to have uninterrupted 5G network coverage.

China Mobile has opened a 5G innovation laboratory, launched over 20 5G application demonstration projects, and worked to establish a 5G industrial digital alliance to promote industrial cooperation and development in the city.

It is expected that 5G technologies will be applied in fields including smart cities, port transportation, smart medical treatment and electricity and energy by 2021.