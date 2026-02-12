China's medical tech wins over Middle East

Armed with cutting-edge technologies, artificial intelligence-powered smart solutions and cost-effective products, China's medical sector is turning heads in the Middle East — a trend vividly on display this week at the ongoing World Health Expo in Dubai, the region's largest healthcare exhibition.

At the booth of Shenzhen-based Mindray, the company showcased its star product: the BeneHeart DX, a 5-in-1 external defibrillation monitor. This all-in-one device integrates defibrillation, electrocardiograph monitoring and printing, ultrasound, and an infrared thermal gun into a single compact unit, reflecting the industry's move toward intelligent integration and enhanced efficiency in emergency care.

"By replacing five separate, single-function devices, the product reduces overall equipment investment and deployment costs. The total cost is over 50 percent lower than purchasing comparable standalone devices, while offering higher integration, efficiency, and clinical usability," said Li Xuan, senior brand manager at Mindray.

"Backed by China's advanced innovation ecosystem and strong engineering capabilities, this product is designed to address the complex information integration demands of emergency scenarios," he added.

The device has struck a chord with Middle Eastern buyers, particularly addressing a critical gap in the region's healthcare landscape.

Ahmed Muhialdin, an Iraqi businessman involved in the health industry, noted that China's portable medical devices perfectly align with the demand in remote areas.

"A key pain point of Iraq's healthcare system is the lack of medical services in remote regions, where there is an urgent need for small, portable medical testing instruments to serve local patients," he said. "The Iraqi government is actively pushing to extend medical services beyond hospitals, and I plan to introduce these Chinese products to Iraq to help bridge this gap."

He also witnessed the transformation of "Made-in-China" in his country. "High-end Chinese products are now visible across all sectors, earning recognition among Iraqi consumers for their excellent cost-effectiveness," he said, adding that Chinese products' growing market share also stems from their superior service advantages. "Chinese staff can travel to Iraq to provide comprehensive on-site support and respond to local inquiries promptly."

According to reports from Research and Markets, the global healthcare services market is expected to reach a value of $11.2 trillion by 2029.

The Middle Eastern medical device market presents enormous potential for Chinese enterprises. Saudi Arabia is among the region's largest markets.

Fares Alhawas, a medical device sales manager in Saudi Arabia, said, "China's intelligent medical solutions have addressed the shortage of expert resources in remote areas of the Middle East. Chinese equipment not only has price advantages but, more importantly, can quickly respond to our localized needs — something that Western enterprises struggle to achieve."

New partnerships

Beyond manufacturers, China's academic and clinical powerhouses are also forging new partnerships in the region. A delegation from Peking University, consisting of six affiliated hospitals, made its collective debut in the region at the event.

Qiao Jie, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and executive vice-president of Peking University, stated that the World Health Expo debut provided a valuable platform to showcase China's medical technological strength.

"We will promote the localization of achievements in fields such as AI in radiology in the Middle East through cooperation with major Chinese enterprises," she said. "Our products are intelligent, precise, minimally invasive and highly accessible, fitting the current trend of healthcare shifting from single-point diagnosis and treatment to holistic health management. Many enterprises, hospitals and even training institutions came to us for cooperation."

A flagship innovation on display from the delegation was the "Digital Rehabilitation Therapist" developed by Peking University Third Hospital. This is China's first integrated product covering rehabilitation assessment, prescription and training.

Patients can capture their movements in 3D via a smartphone camera at home, and the system delivers timely personalized posture correction and rehabilitation treatment.

This strength is particularly relevant to the Middle East, where soccer and horse racing are popular, creating a large demand for rehabilitation services, said Qiao.

The innovation has also impressed regional industry insiders. Assaf Livne from Israel said,"The system based on AI provides an innovative approach for our rehabilitation healthcare sector, meeting the growing rehabilitation needs brought about by an aging population."