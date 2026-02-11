Why is high-energy Year of the Horse of 2026 so special?

The Year of the Horse (Bing Wu) is approaching, making the second year when Spring Festival was recognized as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage. As both Bing and Wu are linked to the fire element in ancient calendrical system, the year is seen as an energetic fire horse year, with babies born in 2026 believed to embody passion and vitality.

In Chinese culture, the horse symbolizes relentless drive and self-improvement, and this state of an energetic horse has long been revered in Chinese culture as an ideal way of life. (Gong Weiwei)