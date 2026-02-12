Nigeria, China at 55: partnership for a new era

As Nigeria and the People's Republic of China commemorate the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations on Feb 10, 2026, this moment offers an opportunity to reflect on a partnership that has grown in depth, scope, and strategic relevance. What began in 1971 as a diplomatic engagement rooted in mutual respect has evolved into one of the most consequential bilateral relationships on the African continent.

Over the past five plus decades, Nigeria-China relations have expanded steadily and constructively. Both countries have worked together across a broad spectrum of sectors, including trade, economic development, technology, scientific research, and investment protection. These efforts have been supported by institutional mechanisms such as the China-Nigeria Intergovernmental Committee, which has facilitated dialogue, coordination, and the implementation of mutually beneficial initiatives. The consistency of this engagement reflects a shared commitment to cooperation anchored in trust and long-term vision.

A major milestone in this journey was the elevation of bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in September 2024. This development signaled a renewed determination by both sides to build a high-level community with a shared future. It also aligned closely with Nigeria's national development priorities, particularly in areas such as infrastructure modernization, industrialization, energy security, and technological advancement. These priorities are further reinforced by the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President Tinubu Administration, which places strong emphasis on economic revitalization, inclusive growth, and the modernization of critical sectors. The partnership now stands on a stronger foundation, with clearer pathways for collaboration in emerging sectors that will shape the global economy in the decades ahead.

Looking forward, Nigeria sees significant opportunities to deepen cooperation with China in ways that support sustainable growth and shared prosperity. Priority areas include industrial development, technology transfer, digital innovation, agriculture and food security, and human capital development. These sectors are central to Nigeria's long-term transformation agenda and offer avenues for collaboration that can deliver tangible benefits to both nations. As global economic dynamics shift, partnerships that emphasize innovation, resilience, and inclusivity will be essential.

The Nigeria-China relationship also carries broader significance within the international system. It is situated within the wider context of China-Africa cooperation, the Belt and Road Initiative, and the growing influence of the Global South in global governance. Nigeria remains committed to working with partners, including China, to advance a more equitable international order, strengthen South-South cooperation, and promote development models that reflect the aspirations of emerging economies. As one of Africa's largest economies and a leading voice on the continent, Nigeria recognizes the importance of constructive engagement in shaping global outcomes.

Shared values continue to underpin this partnership. Both countries uphold principles such as respect for sovereignty, non-interference, and win-win cooperation. These values have guided bilateral relations for decades and remain essential as both sides navigate new global challenges. Equally important are the people-to-people ties that have grown through cultural exchanges, educational partnerships, and business interactions. These human connections enrich the relationship and ensure that cooperation extends beyond governments to the citizens who ultimately benefit from it.

As Nigeria and China look ahead to the next 55 years, the potential for deeper collaboration is immense. Both countries face a rapidly changing global landscape marked by technological disruption, climate challenges, and shifting economic patterns. By working together, Nigeria and China can contribute meaningfully to global stability, sustainable development, and shared progress. The partnership is well positioned to support innovation, expand economic opportunities, and strengthen the bonds of friendship between the two nations.

This anniversary is not only a celebration of past achievements but also a call to shape the future with renewed purpose. Nigeria remains committed to advancing a forward-looking, mutually beneficial partnership with China — one that reflects the aspirations of both nations and contributes to a more prosperous and inclusive world.

The author is the minister of foreign affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.