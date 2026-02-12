Chinese Spring Festival celebrations introduce Europeans to Chinese traditions

Red lanterns swayed above Kotzia Square in central Athens on Wednesday as the rhythmic drums of a dragon dance drew thousands of Greek residents celebrating China's Spring Festival.

Opposite Athens City Hall, the square was adorned with traditional Chinese ornaments as the local Chinese community welcomed visitors to booths featuring crafts, food and cultural activities presented by visiting artists and performers from Beijing.

The festivities were part of a series of celebrations in Athens and Piraeus ahead of the Chinese New Year. Visitors sampled delicacies, tried calligraphy under volunteer guidance and paused to photograph the twisting dragon weaving through the crowd.

"We all came together to celebrate the New Year. I saw many wonderful performances that I had not experienced before," said Lydia, a young Greek comic artist.

A day earlier, the Municipal Theatre of Piraeus hosted a performance titled "Galloping into Prosperity," where Chinese and Greek artists showcased traditional dances, music and martial arts to warm applause.

Athens mayor Haris Doukas highlighted the growing cultural ties between Greece and China. "We have very good relations with China and with many of its cities, such as Beijing and Shanghai, now our sister cities. We continue to exchange best practices and culture," he said.

Elsewhere in Europe, Spring Festival celebrations continued. A gala for Chinese students across Poland was held Monday at the Garnizon Sztuki Theatre in Warsaw, attended by Chinese Ambassador to Poland Lu Shan and about 300 Chinese and Polish students.

Extending holiday greetings, Lu noted that 2025 marks the 76th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Poland. He encouraged Chinese students to integrate their personal aspirations with the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and to serve as ambassadors of people-to-people friendship.

On Monday night, the ancient rhythms of Peking opera echoed through the Boris Hristov House of Culture in Plovdiv, one of Europe's oldest cities. The performance marked the second stop on the Bulgarian tour of the China National Peking Opera Company, which had already performed to a full house in Sofia on Feb. 6.

In a congratulatory letter read at the opening, Bulgarian President Iliana Iotova described Peking opera as a treasure trove of Chinese spirituality and aesthetics, saying the long-awaited performance strengthened mutual respect and trust while reinforcing the desire for sustained cultural dialogue.