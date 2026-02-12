China-Africa Wushu championship opens in Cairo, boosts youth exchange

The 7th African Junior Wushu Kung Fu Championship opened Tuesday evening in Cairo, bringing together nearly 100 athletes, coaches, and officials from a dozen African countries alongside China's National Wushu Team.

The event aims to strengthen cultural ties through the shared tradition of martial arts.

Sherif Mostafa, president of the African Wushu Kung-Fu Federation, said the sport embodies peace and self-discipline. "We are drawing this spirit from China, the birthplace of Wushu, and passing it on to Africa," he said at the opening ceremony, adding that the championship serves both as a platform for youth development and as a bridge between African heritage and Chinese martial arts.

Zhang Yaqiang, minister counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Egypt, called Wushu a treasure of Chinese culture and highlighted its role in people-to-people exchanges. "Both Chinese martial arts and Africa's traditional sports reflect the shared values of perseverance and courage in the face of challenges," he said, noting that the connection transcends competition and fosters dialogue between civilizations.

Egyptian youth athletes performed Wushu routines at the ceremony, while the Chinese team demonstrated classic styles, drawing sustained applause.

Chinese team coach Wu Bin told Xinhua the audience's enthusiasm inspired the team to give their best performance.

The championship coincides with the 70th anniversary of China-Africa diplomatic ties. The year 2026 has been designated the China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges.

Co-organized by the Chinese Embassy in Egypt, the Chinese Wushu Association, and the African Wushu Kung-Fu Federation, the event also celebrates the Spring Festival and the Year of the Horse.