China offers expanding opportunities for Italian businesses: ICCF report

2026-02-12 08:49:24Xinhua

Italian companies seeking to expand abroad can find growing opportunities in China, according to the latest report released by the Italy China Council Foundation (ICCF).

The report, now in its 16th edition and presented in Milan on Tuesday, highlights China's economic expansion and the narrowing of the per capita disposable income gap between urban and rural areas, which has led to steady gains in purchasing power.

Italy -- whose service sector contributes more than 70 percent of GDP -- is well positioned to tap into these emerging opportunities, ICCF Chief Operating Officer Federico Pasini said.

Italian exports of electrical machinery and equipment to China witnessed continued growth in 2025, underscoring the growing demand for technologically advanced products, Pasini added.

The report also highlights China's advances in artificial intelligence, computing, software, healthcare, among others

Many Italian small and medium-sized enterprises, often spin-offs from universities and research hospitals, possess technologies and adaptability, thereby creating opportunities for joint research and collaboration with Chinese partners, ICCF experts noted. 

