Building of rare earth hub highlighted

Premier Li Qiang has called for greater efforts to advance both basic and applied research on rare earths, accelerate breakthroughs in core technologies in key fields, and strive to build a leading hub for rare earth technological innovation.

Li, who is also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during a fact-finding trip on Monday and Tuesday to Ganzhou in East China's Jiangxi province.

During the visit, Li toured the Ganjiang Innovation Academy of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and several rare earth enterprises. He learned about progress in rare earth research and commercialization, inspected production facilities, and held discussions with business executives and research leaders.

Rare earths, a group of 17 elements, are widely used in high-tech products ranging from flat-screen televisions and lasers to hybrid vehicles.

Li said that their important value in advancing high-end manufacturing and promoting green and low-carbon transformation is becoming increasingly evident.

He stressed that China should develop rare earth resources in a proper and coordinated manner, optimize the sector's industrial layout and improve the recycling system.

Ecological protection must take precedence, Li said, calling for stricter environmental standards in production and processing to promote full-cycle green development throughout the industry.

Li also underscored the importance of expanding the application of rare earth technologies in areas such as new energy and new materials, and enhancing coordination across the supply chain to improve the sector's overall quality and performance.

Ahead of Spring Festival, which falls on Feb 17 this year, Li also visited rural villages during the two-day tour. He spoke with residents to learn about their incomes, employment, access to medical care and assistance for people in need.

On behalf of the CPC Central Committee and the State Council, he extended festive greetings for the Year of the Horse, wishing the people good health and happiness.

In Ganzhou, a cradle of the Party's early revolutionary activities, Li called for accelerating the revitalization of old revolutionary base areas, saying that enabling those regions to achieve better development and ensuring happier lives for local residents are a shared aspiration.

He highlighted the need to genuinely implement supportive policy measures, foster competitive industries, and ensure steady improvements in public welfare in those areas.

In another development, Li presided over a State Council study session on Wednesday, calling for comprehensive efforts to advance technological innovation, industrial development and empowered applications of artificial intelligence.

Li noted that the rapid evolution and application of AI technologies are quietly yet profoundly transforming the way people live and work. Looking ahead, he said AI holds vast potential and will continue to boost consumption, upgrade industries and create new growth opportunities across a wide range of sectors.