China not about to approve Tesla self-driving tech soon, source

2026-01-24

Recent foreign media reports touting imminent approval for Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology in China are inaccurate, a Chinese government source has said.

The denial came after Reuters reported that Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Thursday that "we hope to get Supervised Full Self-Driving approval in Europe, hopefully next month, and then maybe a similar timing for China".

However, a government source familiar with the matter said on Friday that "this is not true". The source did not provide further details regarding the current status or timeline for any potential review of the FSD system by Chinese regulators.

There has been keen interest in Tesla's push to introduce its more advanced driver-assistance software to China, the world's largest auto market, where the company currently offers a less-capable autopilot system.

