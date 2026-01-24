Xinjiang reports highest foreign trade growth in China

Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region recorded robust foreign trade growth in 2025, with total import and export value hitting a record 520.4 billion yuan ($74.7 billion), a year-on-year increase of 19.9 percent — the highest growth rate in China, according to Urumqi Customs District.

Exports rose 25 percent to 460.7 billion yuan, while imports fell 8.9 percent to 59.6 billion yuan. During the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-25), the region's total foreign trade value exceeded 1.71 trillion yuan, up 144.3 percent from the previous five years.

Li Qinghua, deputy director of Urumqi Customs District, highlighted at a news conference in Urumqi on Friday that Xinjiang introduced policies in 2025 to boost port development and the China (Xinjiang) Pilot Free Trade Zone, alongside measures to promote smart port construction. These initiatives optimized foreign trade structures and strengthened support for trade development.

She stated that Xinjiang has diversified its connections with overseas markets, maintaining close economic and trade collaborations with countries involved in the Belt and Road Initiative. The import and export value with these countries reached 458.4 billion yuan, accounting for 88.1 percent of Xinjiang's total foreign trade volume.

Trade with Central Asian countries made up over half of the region's total, while that with ASEAN markets surged 98.3 percent to 67.4 billion yuan, representing 12.9 percent of Xinjiang's foreign trade and crossing the 10 percent threshold for the first time. Xinjiang also achieved double-digit or higher trade growth with Africa, West Asia, the Middle East and Latin America.

Exports of high-tech and high-value-added products expanded rapidly. Shipments of mechanical and electrical products reached 186.5 billion yuan, with notable growth in automobiles and parts, electrical equipment and electronic components. High-end equipment related to new quality productive forces and green products such as new energy vehicles and lithium batteries grew by around 70 percent.

Agricultural exports rose 25.4 percent, boosted by overseas demand for dried and fresh products like walnuts and grapes.

According to Huang Qun, chief inspector of Urumqi Customs District, private enterprises contributed 92.8 percent of Xinjiang's total foreign trade volume in 2025. Their imports and exports reached 482.7 billion yuan, growing by 20.1 percent year-on-year, with self-branded goods worth 52.11 billion yuan, a rise of 40.3 percent.

Among key export categories, self-branded items made up 33 percent of electrical equipment, 81.1 percent of lithium batteries, and 25 percent of textile machinery shipments.

Huang said Urumqi Customs District will continue to respond to the needs and concerns of private businesses through company visits, policy guidance and improved regulatory efficiency and services.