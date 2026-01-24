IP protection for new fields to improve

China will improve intellectual property protection in new and emerging fields, especially those connected with artificial intelligence, and push for the formulation of international IP rules for such segments in 2026, officials from China's top IP regulator said on Friday.

"There will be active multilateral cooperation with the World Intellectual Property Organization to promote the formulation of global IP rules for new sectors and emerging industries," said Rui Wenbiao, deputy head of China National Intellectual Property Administration, at a news conference held by the State Council Information Office on the latest developments in the country's IP system.

Rui added that cooperation on IP within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative will also be continuously deepened. China will consolidate and advance pragmatic cooperation in multilateral, regional and bilateral contexts, he said.

Guo Wen, head of the administration's Intellectual Property Protection Department, said that with Chinese companies expanding their participation in global trade, foreign-related IP disputes have become common.

"Addressing challenges such as information asymmetry and weak response capabilities among some domestic enterprises, the administration, in collaboration with relevant departments, has strengthened efforts in foreign-related IP protection," Guo said, revealing that positive progress has been made in assisting Chinese companies in defending their rights overseas.

By the end of 2025, 99 overseas IP dispute response guidance platforms had been established across 30 provinces, regions and municipalities. Additionally, six industry-specific IP platforms had been set up to focus on key sectors such as automotives and photovoltaics, she added.

"In 2025, we provided guidance and consulting services more than 4,800 times to address issues such as cross-border e-commerce IP disputes and overseas trademark squatting, recovering losses amounting to 2.75 billion yuan ($0.39 billion) for enterprises," Guo said.

This year, the administration will further intensify efforts to protect foreign-related IP rights, improve cross-departmental coordination mechanisms and enhance the dispute response guidance network. More timely risk warnings and precise response guidance in key industries and areas such as cross-border e-commerce will be provided, she said.

She added that more experts possessing an international legal perspective and practical experience will be selected to enhance the ability to resolve complex disputes involving standard-essential patents, trade secrets, and more, thereby safeguarding Chinese enterprises as they expand globally.

Liang Xinxin, director general of the administration's Strategic Planning Department, said that patent-intensive industries are crucial in the development of an innovative nation, serving as key areas for establishing new tracks and cultivating new drivers of growth.

The share of digital economy-related industries within patent-intensive industries continues to rise, with the combined added value of the information and communication technology, manufacturing and services sectors nearing 8 trillion yuan, accounting for more than 40 percent of the total.

"The added value of emerging industries such as new equipment manufacturing, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, and environmental protection is also steadily increasing, reflecting the acceleration of China's industrial development toward becoming more high-end, intelligent and green," Liang said.

In a recent joint announcement by the National Bureau of Statistics and the administration, it was revealed that in 2024, the added value of China's patent-intensive industries reached 18.04 trillion yuan, raising their share of GDP to 13.38 percent, demonstrating robust growth momentum, Liang added.