Xi greets To Lam on election as Vietnam party leader

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, extended congratulations on Friday to To Lam on his election as general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee.

Noting that China and Vietnam are friendly socialist neighbors and a community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, Xi said he attaches great importance to relations between the two parties as well as between the two countries.

He expressed willingness to work with To Lam to strengthen strategic communication, carry forward the traditional friendship, and resolutely advance the socialist cause.

Xi said he would like to work with To Lam to guide bilateral comprehensive and strategic cooperation and the building of a China-Vietnam community with a shared future to yield more fruitful results, so as to bring greater benefits to the two peoples, and make positive contributions to regional and global peace, stability, development and prosperity.

Since the 13th National Congress of the CPV, the party has firmly pursued a socialist modernization path suited to Vietnam's national conditions, and upheld and strengthened the CPV's overall leadership, he said.

The CPV united and led the Vietnamese people to achieve remarkable accomplishments in socialist construction and reform, he said, adding that Vietnam's international status and influence have continued to rise.

The successful convening of the 14th National Congress of the CPV has opened a new era in Vietnam's national development, which will also inspire and promote the development of the world socialist movement, he noted.

Xi said he believes that under the leadership of the new CPV Central Committee headed by the general secretary, the party will unite and lead the Vietnamese people to promote greater achievements and successfully accomplish all the goals and tasks set forth by the congress.