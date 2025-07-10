Over 2,000 senior NASA employees expected to leave posts, Politico reports

Around 2,145 senior-ranking employees at the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) are set to leave under a push to shed staff, Politico reported on Wednesday, citing documents obtained by the news outlet.

Most employees leaving are in GS-13 to GS-15 positions, senior-level government ranks, the report said, adding that the agency has offered staff early retirement, buyouts and deferred resignations.

"NASA remains committed to our mission as we work within a more prioritized budget," the agency's spokesperson Bethany Stevens told Reuters in an emailed statement.

Under U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, in recent months the U.S. space industry and NASA's workforce of 18,000 have been whipsawed by looming layoffs and proposed budget cuts that would cancel dozens of science programs.

Trump on Wednesday tapped Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy to serve as the interim administrator of NASA, a role that has remained vacant since Trump withdrew his initial nominee.

Duffy will temporarily take over the post that has been in the spotlight due to Trump's feud with billionaire Elon Musk, who wanted his close ally Jared Isaacman to lead the space agency.

