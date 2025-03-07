Inspiring the young seen as key to promoting the beauty of science

Fang Zhong, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, attends a group interview ahead of the second plenary meeting of the third session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 7, 2025. （Photo by Wang Jing/chinadaily.com.cn）

Prominent scientists outlined a dual strategy to cement China's sci-tech leadership — accelerating breakthroughs in fundamental research while revolutionizing science education for youth, during the two sessions.

Fang Zhong, director of the Institute of Physics at the Chinese Academy of Sciences and a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, provoked discussion as he framed physics as "a discipline of beauty and consequence".

"Our cosmos — from quantum realms to galactic clusters — obeys elegantly unified laws," the veteran researcher said in answer to a reporter's question on Friday.

"This isn't abstraction; it's the engine behind everything from AI to lithium-ion batteries."

Citing China's impressive progress in fields such as quantum technologies and high-temperature superconductors, Fang said: "Mega-science facilities now being built will solve tomorrow's riddles — room-temperature superconductors, universal quantum computing. But solutions demand fresh vision. We need young people who see science as both adventure and duty.

"I have been engaged in fundamental research in basic physics for more than 30 years. Personally, I find that research in physics is not dull at all; instead, it is deeply fulfilling and brings a great sense of accomplishment and happiness."

Echoing this call, Shen Zhiqiang, director of the Shanghai Astronomical Observatory that is part of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, presented a suggestion on overhauling science literacy infrastructure.

"While cutting-edge research ascends, our science education scaffolding remains fragmented," Shen said. "Dispersed resources, outdated methods and dull content fail to ignite young minds, and this weakens talent pipelines critical for national strategies."

Also as a member of the 14th National Committee of CPPCC, Shen proposes building centralized platforms, integrating museums, laboratories and digital resources under unified standards.

He also says rural and underprivileged youth should be given access to premium STEM content.