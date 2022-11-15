LINE

NASA targets Wednesday for Artemis I moon mission launch

NASA targets Wednesday, Nov. 16, for the launch of its Artemis I moon mission, according to the latest update of the space agency.

It will be NASA's first integrated flight test of its Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft.

The launch is scheduled at 1:04 a.m. Wednesday Eastern Standard Time from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Teams conducted thorough assessments at Launch Complex 39B beginning last Thursday to confirm there were no significant impacts from Hurricane Nicole.

Meteorologists predicted 90 percent favorable weather conditions for the Artemis I launch.

The Artemis I flight test is an uncrewed mission around the moon, which will pave the way for a crewed flight test and future human lunar exploration as part of NASA's Artemis lunar program.

