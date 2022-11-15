China's Tianzhou-4 cargo craft re-enters atmosphere

China's Tianzhou-4 cargo craft, tasked with supporting the Shenzhou-14 crewed mission, re-entered the atmosphere on Tuesday, according to the China Manned Space Agency.

The spacecraft re-entered the atmosphere in a controlled manner at 7:21 a.m. (Beijing Time). Most of the spacecraft burned up during the re-entry and a small amount of debris fell into the planned waters of the South Pacific.

The Tianzhou-4 cargo craft was launched on May 10 from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in the southern province of Hainan, transporting about 6-tonne supplies to China's space station.

It departed from the space station combination on Nov. 9 and then carried out tests on space technology, said the agency.