LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sci-tech

First 5G mobile test call performed in Hungary using ZTE equipment

1
2019-05-17 23:22:34Xinhua Editor : Wang Fan ECNS App Download

The very first 5G (fifth generation) mobile test call was successfully completed in Hungary using equipment produced by the Chinese telecoms giant ZTE, official sources said in Budapest on Thursday.

"The 5G call was made between two base stations in downtown Gyor (northwest Hungary) and it reached a data throughput rate of 1.7 Gbps (billions of bits per second)," the Hungarian government announced on its website.

The first 5G mobile video call test was performed by the Hungarian subsidiary of the Norwegian telecoms group Telenor.

The network equipment used was that of Telenor's main contracted partner, the Shenzhen-based Chinese ZTE Corporation.

ZTE presented details of its revolutionary 5G development in Budapest at a conference back in September 2017.

According to the Hungarian government, the 5G call was made in a closed test system and reached such a speed that would allow users to download a high-definition movie in about 20 seconds.

Once the 5G network becomes commercially available, the transmission speed will be almost twice as fast, as the theoretical limit of the new system will be 3 Gbps, according to the government.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2019 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.