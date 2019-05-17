First 5G mobile test call performed in Hungary using ZTE equipment

The very first 5G (fifth generation) mobile test call was successfully completed in Hungary using equipment produced by the Chinese telecoms giant ZTE, official sources said in Budapest on Thursday.

"The 5G call was made between two base stations in downtown Gyor (northwest Hungary) and it reached a data throughput rate of 1.7 Gbps (billions of bits per second)," the Hungarian government announced on its website.

The first 5G mobile video call test was performed by the Hungarian subsidiary of the Norwegian telecoms group Telenor.

The network equipment used was that of Telenor's main contracted partner, the Shenzhen-based Chinese ZTE Corporation.

ZTE presented details of its revolutionary 5G development in Budapest at a conference back in September 2017.

According to the Hungarian government, the 5G call was made in a closed test system and reached such a speed that would allow users to download a high-definition movie in about 20 seconds.

Once the 5G network becomes commercially available, the transmission speed will be almost twice as fast, as the theoretical limit of the new system will be 3 Gbps, according to the government.