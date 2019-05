Another nine people have escaped the flooded iron mine in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, leaving eight still trapped.

The accident occurred at Cuihongshan iron mine in Xunke County around 3 a.m. when 43 people were working in the mine, according to the county government.

So far, a total of 35 people have got out of the mine as of noon time, and eight remain trapped.

Some 100 rescuers are trying to reach the trapped people.