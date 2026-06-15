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Israeli minister urges Netanyahu to solve congestion at int'l airport caused by U.S. military aircraft

2026-06-15 08:52:47Xinhua Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download

Israel's Transport Minister Miri Regev urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday to immediately ease congestion at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv, where 72 U.S. military refueling planes are parked amid the ongoing conflict with Iran.

In an urgent letter sent to Netanyahu, Regev said the aircraft are occupying more than half of the airport's parking capacity, creating severe operational pressure.

She warned that unless at least half the U.S. tankers are moved by Tuesday, Israeli airlines must inform passengers that over 2.4 million flight tickets sold for the summer and the following Jewish holidays will be cancelled.

This would result in direct economic damage amounting to billions of shekels to airlines, tourism, and the wider economy, and could also harm Israel's reputation as an aviation destination, she said.

Regev rejected moving the tankers to neighboring countries, proposing instead they be shifted to Israeli Air Force bases, adding this would not undermine strategic cooperation with the United States. 

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