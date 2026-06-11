Iran reports water cuts for nearly 20,000 after U.S. strikes, threatens legal action: media

This photo taken with a mobile phone shows merchant vessels stranded in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz, near Khasab, a small town in northern Oman, May 29, 2026. (Xinhua/Wen Xinnian)

TEHRAN, June 10 (Xinhua) -- U.S. strikes damaged two water tanks in Iran's southern Hormozgan province early Wednesday, cutting off or disrupting potable water supplies to nearly 20,000 residents, Iran's semi-official Mehr news agency reported.

A 2,000-cubic-meter water tank and a 500-cubic-meter one were damaged in Sirik County, Mehr cited Mojtaba Ghahremani, Hormozgan province's chief justice, as saying.

Ghahremani described the attack on civilian water facilities as a "war crime" and said Iran would pursue legal action.

Earlier on Wednesday, the U.S. Central Command announced on social media platform X strikes against Iranian targets, calling them a "proportional response" to the "downing of a U.S. Army Apache helicopter" and "recent attacks on U.S. forces and international commercial ships transiting regional waters."

Meanwhile, Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps said it had carried out missile and drone strikes against U.S. bases in Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan early Wednesday. It also confirmed U.S. strikes on the Iranian counties of Jask and Sirik and on Qeshm Island, and acknowledged damage to a communications tower and two water tanks in Sirik.