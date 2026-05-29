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China's State Council issues urban renewal plan during 2026-2030

2026-05-29 08:53:12Xinhua Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

China's State Council recently released an urban renewal plan, outlining key targets, major tasks and projects, as well as policy measures for the country's urban renewal efforts during the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030). 

The plan envisions that by 2030, significant progress is expected to be achieved in urban renewal, and the shift to a new paradigm for urban development and construction will begin to deliver tangible results. Also in this period, cities will be expected to evolve into places that ensure a high quality of life for the people.

It outlines six major tasks, including fostering new drivers of urban development, creating high-quality urban living spaces, advancing the green and low-carbon transition of cities, building safer and more resilient cities, promoting the flourishing of urban culture, and enhancing urban governance capabilities.

The plan also stresses the need to make better use of underutilized land, introduce full life-cycle safety management systems for housing, construct or renovate "quality homes," and upgrade urban municipal infrastructure.

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