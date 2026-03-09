China sees decrease in violent crime cases, reports top court

China experienced a decrease in criminal cases last year, thanks to a sustained and intensified crackdown on offenses, according to an annual work report from the country's top court released on Monday.

In 2025, Chinese courts concluded 46,000 serious violent crime cases, such as intentional killings, marking a year-on-year decrease of 7.3 percent, as stated in the Supreme People's Court's work report, which was submitted to the ongoing fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress for review.

Courts nationwide concluded 41,000 cases involving telecom and online fraud in 2025, up 1.2 percent compared to the previous year, the report said.

A total of 16 scammers from family-operated syndicates in northern Myanmar were sentenced to death, highlighting the commitment of Chinese courts to strictly punish crimes committed abroad that harm Chinese nationals, the report added.