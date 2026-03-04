LINE

China's neighborhood occupies top priority on its diplomatic agenda: spokesperson

China's neighborhood occupies a top priority on its diplomatic agenda, and the country has always been committed to promoting regional peace, stability, development and prosperity, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Lou Qinjian, spokesperson for the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress, made the remarks at a press conference held ahead of the opening of the session scheduled for Thursday.

How a major country interacts with its neighbors reflects its worldview, its view of order, and its values, Lou said. 

