China's central authorities to roll out more favorable policies for Hong Kong: spokesperson

2026-03-04

Chinese central authorities will continue rolling out more policies and measures that benefit the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region during the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030), a spokesperson said on Wednesday. 

The central authorities will make further arrangements in the 15th Five-Year Plan for national economic and social development to support Hong Kong in leveraging its unique strengths and playing a significant role, said Lou Qinjian, spokesperson for the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), the national legislature.

Lou made the remarks at a press conference ahead of the NPC's annual session, which is scheduled to open on Thursday.

