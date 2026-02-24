CPC launches education campaign to promote sound performance mindset

The General Office of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee has issued a circular to launch a Party-wide campaign to guide CPC members, especially officials, in establishing and practicing a correct understanding of what it means to perform well.

The campaign, running from late February to July, will focus on leadership teams and leading officials of the CPC at the county and director level and above, with particular emphasis on chief officials, according to the circular.

It urges efforts to guide Party organizations at all levels, as well as Party members and officials, to deliver tangible benefits to the people through practical work, address misguided views about achievements, and ensure the effective implementation of major decisions made by the Party Central Committee, laying a solid foundation for the start of the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-30) and supporting China's broader modernization drive.

The campaign will emphasize guiding CPC members to maintain a people-centered approach and take concrete action to meet public needs, the circular notes.

The circular also stresses the need for a differentiated approach tailored to local and sectoral conditions in carrying out the campaign, while warning against empty formalities.