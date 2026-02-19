Takaichi reelection as Japan's PM confirmed

Sanae Takaichi, leader of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), was elected as the country's 105th prime minister on Wednesday by members of parliament.

Sanae Takaichi (C) bows after winning Japan's prime ministerial designation vote in the House of Representatives in Tokyo, Japan, Feb 18, 2026.（Photo/Xinhua）

A special session of the Diet was convened for Wednesday, with legislators elected earlier this month attending the plenary meeting.

Takaichi first secured her appointment as prime minister without a runoff vote in the Lower House, and then won the most votes in a runoff in the Upper House after no candidate secured a majority in the first vote.

Earlier on Wednesday, Takaichi and her cabinet resigned en masse ahead of the parliamentary session. Her second cabinet will be launched after her formal appointment as prime minister and the certification of her ministers by the emperor later in the day.

The LDP, led by Takaichi, won more than two-thirds of the seats in the Lower House in the general election earlier this month. Since taking office last October, she has also forged a new coalition arrangement with the Japan Innovation Party (JIP).

According to Nikkei Asia, Takaichi is expected to reappoint the ministers who served in her previous cabinet. JIP, the LDP's coalition partner, will continue to cooperate from outside the cabinet. Takaichi is scheduled to deliver her second policy speech to the Diet on Friday.