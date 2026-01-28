China refutes rumors of ban on Israeli tourists

(ECNS) -- A spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Israel on Wednesday refuted claims circulating on social media that China has "officially banned all Israeli tourists" from entering the country, calling the reports false.

In response to media inquiries, the spokesperson said China has not imposed any such ban and, on the contrary, has continued to roll out visa facilitation measures to make it easier for foreign visitors, including Israelis, to travel to China for business, tourism, work, and study.

According to the spokesperson, the number of Chinese visa applications filed by Israeli citizens in 2025 rose by 44 percent year on year. China is increasingly becoming an important travel destination as well as a dynamic place for investment and business activities for Israeli citizens, the spokesperson added.

(By Evelyn)