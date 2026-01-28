LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

China refutes rumors of ban on Israeli tourists

2026-01-28 10:04:20Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- A spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Israel on Wednesday refuted claims circulating on social media that China has "officially banned all Israeli tourists" from entering the country, calling the reports false.

In response to media inquiries, the spokesperson said China has not imposed any such ban and, on the contrary, has continued to roll out visa facilitation measures to make it easier for foreign visitors, including Israelis, to travel to China for business, tourism, work, and study.

According to the spokesperson, the number of Chinese visa applications filed by Israeli citizens in 2025 rose by 44 percent year on year. China is increasingly becoming an important travel destination as well as a dynamic place for investment and business activities for Israeli citizens, the spokesperson added.

(By Evelyn)

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]