10 big things about China you should not miss (Jan. 18- Jan. 24)

1. China's GDP hits growth target, grew 5.0% in 2025

China's economy grew 5.0% in 2025, meeting the government's annual growth target, official data showed on Monday.

Gross domestic product reached 140.19 trillion yuan ($20.12 trillion) last year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Growth slowed over the course of the year, with GDP expanding 5.4% in the first quarter, 5.2% in the second, 4.8% in the third and 4.5% in the fourth, the data showed. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the economy grew 1.2% in the final three months of the year.

A construction site in the Hainan Free Trade Port. (Photo by Luo Yunfei/ China News Service)

2. Chinese AI firms top 6,000 in 2025

China's artificial intelligence (AI) sector continued to gain momentum in 2025, with more than 6,000 related enterprises and the core industry expected to exceed 1.2 trillion yuan (about $168 billion), an official said Wednesday.

Zhang Yunming, vice minister of industry and information technology, made the remarks at a press conference held by the State Council Information Office. He said 2025 was a year marked by robust vitality and notable highlights for China's AI industry.

Chinese artificial intelligence firms top 6,000 in 2025. (Photo: VCG)

3. China-Central Asia goods trade tops $100 bln for first time

Goods trade between China and Central Asian countries reached $106.3 billion in 2025, up 12% year on year, the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said on Sunday.

The total import and export value surpassed the $100 billion mark for the first time, marking five consecutive years of growth. China also became the largest trading partner of Central Asian countries for the first time, according to the MOC.

A freight train fully loaded with cargo departs Beijing bound for Almaty, Kazakhstan. （Photo: Tian Yuhao/ China News Service）

4. China to play 'stabilizing' role in Davos

As geopolitical tensions rise alongside economic fragmentation and rapid technological change, global leaders are gathering in Davos, Switzerland, through Friday for the World Economic Forum's 56th Annual Meeting, with dialogue and coordination taking center stage amid growing calls for practical cooperation.

Themed "A Spirit of Dialogue", the forum brings together nearly 3,000 participants from more than 130 countries and regions, including around 400 senior government officials — the highest level of public sector participation in its history. More than 60 heads of state and government are expected, along with central bank governors and ministers responsible for finance, trade, foreign affairs and economic development.

A person walks past a sign for the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan 19. (Photo: Xinhua)

5. Chinese official condemns 'Taiwan independence' threat to mainland spouses

A spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office on Wednesday condemned actions by "Taiwan independence" forces that infringe upon the legitimate rights and interests of mainland spouses in Taiwan.

A Taiwanese resident's spouse, who is from the Chinese mainland, said online that she hopes for early reunification and that she wants to write simplified Chinese characters, drawing threats from local officials who claimed stricter scrutiny would be imposed on her permanent residence application.

Peng Qingen, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, at the press conference. (Photo: CCTV)

6. China opposes using it as pretext for selfish gains on Greenland: spokesperson

China opposes the practice of making unfounded allegations and using the country as a pretext for selfish gains, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said Thursday in response to the latest development surrounding Greenland.

"China always believes that the purposes and principles of the UN Charter should be upheld when handling relations between countries," Guo said at a regular news briefing.

Photo shows Nuuk, the capital of Greenland. (Photo: VCG)

7. Shenzhou-20 spacecraft returns safely to Earth

China's Shenzhou-20 spacecraft returned safely to the Dongfeng landing site at 9:34 a.m. Beijing time on Monday, marking the complete success of the return mission, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).

Launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center on April 24, 2025, Shenzhou-20 docked with the China Space Station as scheduled. Its return was postponed in early November after the spacecraft was suspected of being impacted by space debris. It remained in orbit for further inspections and related tests, bringing its total on-orbit duration to 270 days.

Shenzhou-20 spacecraft returned safely to the Dongfeng landing site. (Photo: VCG) 8. China Coast Guard rescues 17 Filipino crew after cargo ship capsizes China Coast Guard said on Friday it has rescued 17 Filipino crew members after a cargo ship capsized in waters near Huangyan Dao. The coast guard stated that it received a report at 1:34 a.m. from the maritime search and rescue center of Sansha City, Hainan Province, that a foreign cargo vessel had overturned 55 nautical miles northwest of Huangyan Dao, with 21 Filipino crew members on board. As of 12:30 p.m., 17 people had been rescued, including 14 in stable condition. Two people were confirmed dead, and one remains in critical condition. Rescue operations are continuing, with China's maritime authorities deploying additional forces to the site of the accident. China Coast Guard rescues a Philippine cargo ship crew member from waters near Huangyan Dao, Jan. 23, 2026. (Photo from WeChat account of the China Coastal Guard)

9. China reaches AFC U23 Asian Cup final for first time with 3-0 win over Vietnam

China advanced to the final of the AFC U23 Asian Cup for the first time after beating Vietnam 3-0 in the semi-finals in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday.

China opened the scoring two minutes after halftime when Peng Xiao headed in from a corner in the 47th minute, his second goal of the tournament. Five minutes later, Xiang Yuwang doubled the lead for China with a low driven shot from outside the box.

China beat Vietnam 3-0 in the semi-finals and will play against Japan in the final of the AFC U23 Asian Cup. (Photo: VCG)

10. China welcomes Japanese fans as last two pandas set to return from Tokyo: FM

China on Wednesday welcomed Japanese citizens to visit the country to see giant pandas "Xiao Xiao" and "Lei Lei," as the two pandas currently living in Japan are set to return to China.

At a regular press briefing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson responded to a question regarding the upcoming end of the giant panda lease agreement with Japan. According to the agreement, the pandas at Tokyo's Ueno Zoo will return to China on schedule before February 2026.

"We know that there are many giant panda fans in Japan, and we welcome Japanese citizens to come to China to see the pandas," Guo said.