US President Donald Trump's activities at the World Economic Forum extended into Thursday, where he inaugurated his Board of Peace, a new initiative aimed at resolving global conflicts, starting with Gaza reconstruction. The launch, attended by fewer than 20 countries and with major US allies like France, the UK and Israel notably absent, came a day after Trump announced a framework deal with NATO on Greenland, illustrating how US domestic priorities under his "America First" agenda are influencing international alliances and opening potential avenues for broader cooperation, including with China.

Analysts from leading think tanks have commented on the impact of recent US actions.

The Atlantic Council's Matthew Kroenig stated that Trump's brinkmanship approach "has destroyed much of the domestic political space in Europe for those arguing that Europe has a weak hand and therefore few options but to engage, assuage and accommodate" the US president, risking lasting damage to transatlantic partnerships.

Chatham House experts noted in their analysis of the Greenland episode that "strategic autonomy must be accelerated to stop a hemorrhage of sovereignty" and that "the Anti-Coercion Instrument can be a powerful weapon in a new geopolitical era".

Experts and officials at Davos have noted that such shifts enhance China's international role.

The WEF's Kimberley Botwright highlighted China's "systemic relevance" in global value chains and clean technologies, noting that its voices have received "significant attention" for promoting cooperation on shared priorities.

University of East London's Tom Harper described China as a "stabilizing force" amid the US retreat from institutions, urging deeper ties with Europe.

WEF Managing Director Gim Huay Neo pointed to China's 5 percent growth and 15th Five-Year Plan as creating "new opportunities for global businesses and cooperation".

Chinese Vice-Premier He Lifeng reaffirmed China's support for WTO reforms to boost inclusivity for the Global South, cautioning against "rising unilateralism and protectionism".